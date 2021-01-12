India reports 12,584 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: India added 12,584 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 1,04,79,179, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With 18,385 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,11,294. As many as 167 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,327.

According to the Ministry of Health, India has 2,16,558 active COVID-19 cases currently.

At present, there are 63,547 active coronavirus cases in Kerala, the highest in the country. Maharashtra follows with 53,463 active infections.

The country’s total active caseload had fallen to below 2.25 lakh (2,22,526) on Monday. The Ministry of Health said that till Monday, the active caseload consists of just 2.13 per cent of India’s total positive cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,26,52,887 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 11 including 8,97,056 samples tested yesterday. Ahead of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, the vaccine movement has started in the country on Tuesday.

Amid tight security, trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine reached Pune airport to be flown to 13 locations (Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh) across the country today. (ANI)

