India reports 12,781 fresh Covid cases, 18 deaths

June 20
12:01 2022
NEW DELHI: India reported 12,781 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a marginal decline from the previous day’s count of 12,899, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. In the same period, the country has reported 18 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,873. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has risen to 76,700 cases, accounting for 0.18 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 8,537 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,07,900. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has jumped to 4.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.62 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 2,96,050 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.81 crore. As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.18 crore, achieved via 2,53,18,438 sessions.

Over 3.57 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.  

