India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 12,881 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 12,881 new COVID-19 cases
February 18
11:22 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As many as 12,881 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,50,201 including 1,37,342 active cases and 1,06,56,845 discharges.
The death toll has mounted to 1,56,014 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 91,86,757 vaccine doses were administered through 1,98,352 sessions till Wednesday evening.

“These include 61,79,669 health care groups who have taken the first dose and 3,42,116 health care groups who have taken the second dose, along with 26,64,972 frontline workers who were administered the first dose,” it said.

The Ministry added a total of 37 persons have been hospitalized and 29 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

“Total 37 persons have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 37 cases of hospitalization, 23 were discharged after treatment, while 12 persons died and 2 are under treatment. No new event of hospitalization reported in the last 24 hours. Total 29 deaths have been recorded to date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 29, twelve persons died in the hospital while 17 deaths are recorded outside the hospital,” it said.

The total number of samples tested up to Wednesday was 20,87,03,791, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 7,26,562 samples were tested on February 17.

Meanwhile, India has reported four cases of South Africa variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 and one case of Brazil variant strain, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    AAPI Legislative Day planned on ... - https://t.co/aFNMzk8Cyu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPILegislativeDay #AmericanAssociationOfPhysiciansOfIndia #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:58 am

    Webinar meet On â€˜#India's Farmer R ... - https://t.co/b3wPngOt4y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #Community #Diaspora #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FIA #IACA #IndiaFarmLaws #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:56 am

    â€˜Meenaâ€™s Special #Diwaliâ€™: A must re ... - https://t.co/6V3zv3oN7f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BayArea #CaliforniaSchools #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FestivalOfLights #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:51 am

    New Year, New Policies: What you ... - https://t.co/JIFiLaRdN5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:48 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.