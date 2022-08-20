India reports 13,272 new Covid cases, 36 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported 13,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday. The additional fatalities took the nationwide death toll...

Pakistan, India can’t afford another war: Shehbaz Sharif ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his country’s strong resolve to maintain peace in the region, but added that sustainable peace in South Asia was linked to the...

UP: 2 die during Janmashtami celebrations at overcrowded Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple MATHURA: Two people died of suffocation and six were injured during Janmashtami celebrations on August 19 at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, officials said on Saturday. The temple saw massive...

Taiwan welcomes visit from Japanese politicians amid heightened tensions with China TAIWAN: Amid heightened tensions with China, post the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governed island, Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomed the upcoming visit of Japanese politicians. The...

Schools closed in Himachal’s Kullu following incessant rains KULLU: All schools, including the Anganwadi Centres, will be closed throughout the Kullu district. This has been done in view of the incessant rains, said Ashutosh Garg, Kullu Deputy Commissioner on...

Khushi Kapoor raises temperature in black cut-out dress NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, on Friday, dropped a string of streaming hot pictures from her latest photoshoot in a black cut-out dress. Taking to Instagram,...

Midnight Janmashtami ecstasy grips India NEW DELHI: Devotees thronged Krishna temples across the country to participate in the midnight celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami. In Mathura, devotees were seen dancing to the tunes of...

DGCA suspends licences of 2 pilots for violation of rules in two separate cases NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licence of pilots for violation of rules in two separate cases. A senior DGCA official confirmed that the...

Sisodia the best education minister, CBI will find nothing: Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing turbulence around the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed his deputy...

Salman Rushdie attack was unjustifiable: Imran Khan ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie, describing it as “terrible” and “sad”, and saying that while the anger of the Islamic world...

Britain facing public health emergency: Health officials LONDON: Senior officials in UK’s National Health Service (NHS) on Friday made an “unprecedented” appeal to the government to take action on rising energy prices as the country faces a...

Gandhi statue in NY smashed amid wave of continued attacks NEW YORK: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of a temple in New York has been toppled and smashed in the second attack on the memorial this month and...

UN Chief Guterres calls to demilitarise Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant LVIV: After holding trilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine’s Lviv, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a demilitarization...

Lithuania to open trade office in Taipei next month amid tensions with China TAIWAN: Amid heightened tensions with China, Lithuania plans to open a trade office in Taiwan next month in September. Lithuania has appointed Paulius Lukauskas, an adviser to Lithuanian Prime Minister...

51 Chinese warplanes, 6 warships infringes on Taiwan’s air defence identification zone TAIPEI: Taiwan on Thursday reported that 51 Chinese warplanes and six warships breached its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) including 25 Chinese fighters bombers that flew east of self-governed island’s...

Russia expects US to issue visa to Lavrov, delegation for UNGA Visit: Foreign Ministry MOSCOW: Russia expects that the United States will issue visas to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his delegation for their participation in the high-level meetings during the 76th session of...

81% Indians believe their jobs can be done remotely: Report NEW DELHI: A whopping 81 per cent of employees in India believe that their jobs can be done remotely, according to a survey on Thursday. The PwC’s India Workforce Hopes...

DGCA asks Airlines to take action against flyers without mask NEW DELHI: In light of the rising Covid cases in several parts of the country, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday made it mandatory for...