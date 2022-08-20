India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India reports 13,272 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

India reports 13,272 new Covid cases, 36 deaths
August 20
11:41 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 13,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday. The additional fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,27,289.

The active caseload is 1,01,166, accounting for 0.23 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. The recovery of 13,900 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,99,435. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent. While the daily positivity rate rose 4.21 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.87 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,15,231 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.21 crore. As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 209.40 crore, achieved via 2,78,34,092 sessions Over 3.99 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Bharat BiotechCorona Cases in ChildrenCovaxinCovid Child CasesCovid VaccinesCovishieldSputnik VVaccine for KidsWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.