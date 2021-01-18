India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours
January 18
10:49 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 11 days.
The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases.

With 14,457 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients climbed to 1,02,11,342. The deaths in India due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,52,419. Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (69,209), Maharashtra follows with 53,852 active infections.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,70,93,036 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 17, of which 5,48,168 samples were tested yesterday. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India’s share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent (1.98 per cent) for the first time.

A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as per the provisional report (till Sunday), it said. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Study: Where COVID-19 hit hardest, ... - https://t.co/sOz49POFdE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - January 18, 2021, 5:55 am

    Couldn't have put in a worse performance than this: Pirlo slams ... - https://t.co/HTh3kb5rg1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AndreaPirlo #Football #FootballUpdates #InterMilan #ItalyFootballUpdates #ItalyNews #JuventusManagerAndreaPirlo #SportsUpdates
    h J R

    - January 18, 2021, 5:52 am

    Ellen DeGeneres Show: Justin Timberlake reveals name of second ... - https://t.co/ivhQJKZSQ6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #BabyGirl #Bollywood #Celebrities #EllenDeGeneresShow #Entertainment #Hollywood #JessicaBiel #JustinTimberlake #Movies
    h J R

    - January 18, 2021, 5:47 am

    Equity indices muted, metal ... - https://t.co/ThmbsaqH8p Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - January 18, 2021, 5:44 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.