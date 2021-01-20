India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 13,823 new coronavirus cases

India reports 13,823 new coronavirus cases
January 20
10:20 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India added 13,823 new cases to its coronavirus tally in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The country’s caseload climbed to 1,05,95,660 including 1,97,201 active cases. The overall recoveries reached 1,02,45,741 after 16,988 fresh recoveries in last 24 hours.
The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,52,718. Kerala continues to have the highest number of active cases (68,617), Maharashtra follows with 51,887 active infections.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,85,66,947samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 19, of which 7,64,120 samples were tested on Tuesday.

6,74,835 people in India have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 so far. On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India’s present active caseload now consists of just 1.90 per cent of the country’s total positive cases while the recovery rate has leaped past 96.66 per cent. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: United States: Joe Biden sworn-in 46th President of the United States of America. https://t.co/FHlqyzZpG3
    h J R

    - January 20, 2021, 4:51 pm

    @ANI: US: Kamala Harris sworn-in as the first female Vice President of the United States of America. https://t.co/fYEcCd5oD4
    h J R

    - January 20, 2021, 4:48 pm

    Inauguration Day: Kamala Harris ... - https://t.co/kuCNxoJDxv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #InaugurationDay
    h J R

    - January 20, 2021, 4:47 pm

    #Inauguration https://t.co/o8zBhciDsr
    h J R

    - January 20, 2021, 4:44 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.