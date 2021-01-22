India Post News Paper

India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 163 deaths in last 24 hours

January 22
10:50 2021
NEW DELHI: India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data on Friday.

The country’s caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83,708 recoveries. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country mounted to 1,53,032.
Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (69,998) in the country and followed by Maharashtra with 46,836 active cases.

As many as 10,43,534 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in India so far. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,01,48,024 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 21, of which 8,00,242 samples were tested on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, informed that the share of active cases in the total positive COVID-19 cases has further shrunk to 1.81 per cent while the recovery rate improved to 96.75 per cent. (ANI) 

