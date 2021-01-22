India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 163 deaths in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data on Friday. The country’s caseload...

Kamala Harris as US VP further cements importance of India-US ties: White House WASHINGTON: The relationship between India and the United States has been further cemented with Kamala Harris becoming the Vice-President of the United States, the White House said. The new White...

Priya Ramani destroyed evidence in defamation case: MJ Akbar to Delhi court NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar on Thursday questioned journalist Priya Ramani for allegedly destroying evidence in the defamation case against her by deleting her Twitter account. Akbar’s counsel...

Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers, weavers, people from MSME sector during Tamil Nadu visit NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will visit Tamil Nadu from January 23 for three days, will interact with farmers, representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers, and...

Street in Delhi to be renamed after Sushant Singh Rajput NEW DELHI: A proposal to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been approved, said Abhishek Dutt, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC)...

PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam’s Tezpur University today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam today at 10.30 am through video conferencing. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) release,...

60 ITBP personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine shot in Haryana’s Panchkula PANCHKULA: Sixty Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel received COVID-19 vaccine shot at Basic Training Centre in Panchkula, Haryana on Thursday, the force said in a statement. As many as 138...

Consulate Celebrating Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2021 in Chicago Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: On the occasion of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2021, the Consulate General of India in Chicago organized a series of interactions with the members of the Indian...

Air India flies direct to Hyderabad from Chicago Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Air India launching a direct non-stop weekly flight to Hyderabad from Chicago had its formal ceremony held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport...

American Telugu Association rejuvenates its Emergency Services – ATA SEVA India Post News Service Bhuvanesh Boojala took charge as the new President of American Telugu Association, ATA, a premier umbrella Organization serving the needs of the Telugu people across North...

Sikh community leader ThakarBasati to run for Township Trustee Position Harish Rao CHICAGO: Election mess in Presidential elections in America is almost over, now start the cycle of local elections. In State of Illinois, elections are due on April 6...

Seniors 65+ Now Eligible to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine India Post News Service SACRAMENTO: In order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk, the state is prioritizing individuals 65 and older to receive...

Raj Iyeris CIO of US Army PRAKASH M SWAMY NEW YORK: The US Army’s Civilian Senior Leader Management Office announced that Dr. Raj Iyer would take over as the new Chief Information Officer after the new...

FIA organizes free COVID-19 testing event Richa Chand CHICAGO: A Chicago based community origination, the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, held a Free COVID-19 Testing Event, on Friday Jan 15th 2021 at 10:30am, at...

Indians resent Lord Ganesh depicted as devil Madhu Patel CHICAGO: A large group of Indian Americans representing three million Hindus in USA have strongly asked Encinitas (California) based apparel company Third Eye Threads for immediate withdrawal of “Devil Ganesh” T-shirts carrying image of...

Chicago Consulate hosts Interactive Session on the World Hindi Day 2021 Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India in Chicago organized a virtual interactive session with academia, individuals and institutions associated with the promotion of Hindi studies in the US...

Indian Consulate hosts Kala Utsav promoting Indian arts Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago hosted the annual Kala Utsav event with the theme “Hope, Solidarity and Resilience” in three virtual sessions. The first session of the event...

Former Head of FIA & community leader Sitaram Patel no more Madhu Patel and Ramesh S CHICAGO: A highly educated Indian immigrant to the USA in the early seventies from a small town Chansma in Gujarat India Sitaram Patel had distinguished...

The Challenges of Vaccine Distribution Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The US procured more than 30.6 million doses of vaccine, which had been distributed across the country, but just over 11.1 million shots have...