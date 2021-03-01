India Post News Paper

India reports 15,510 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths

India reports 15,510 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
March 01
10:12 2021
NEW DELHI: As many as 15,510 new COVID-19 cases and 106 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the country now stands at 1,10,96,731, including 1,68,627 active cases and 1,07,86,457 recoveires.
The death toll now stands at 1,57,157.

As many as 1,43,01,266 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of Covaxin, India’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, addressing hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the ICMR, a total of 21,68,58,774 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 28. Of these, 6,27,668 samples were tested on Sunday. (ANI)

 

