India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270

India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
December 31
10:47 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India on Friday reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 days, a surge for the third day which has pushed the country’s coronavirus tally to 34,838,804.

The total cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting 450 and 320 cases respectively, according to the Union health ministry.
The health ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 91,361 constituting 0.26 per cent of the total cases. With this, the country’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,838,804 and with 220 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 4,81,080.

As many as 7,585 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,66,363. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.36 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.89 per cent which remains lesser than 1 per cent for the last 47 days.

The daily positivity rate is 1.34 per cent which remains lesser than 2 per cent for the last 88 days. The country has conducted as many as 67.78 crore COVID-19 tests so far. India has administered around 144.54 crore vaccines so far under a nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
.CovidCasesIndia41LakhCasesBJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 caseshealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaCovid19TallyIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinNarendraModiOmicronpolitical
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.