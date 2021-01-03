India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 18,177 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 18,177 new COVID-19 cases
January 03
11:24 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,47,220. As many as 217 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,435.

So far 99,27,310 recoveries have been reported in the country. Maharashtra reported 3,218 new cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 53,137 active cases in the state, the health department informed.

So far, 18,34,935 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at 49,631.

Kerala reported 5,328 new cases, 4,985 recoveries, and 21 deaths on Friday. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 65,374. As many as 494 new coronavirus cases and 496 recoveries were reported in the national capital on Friday, as per the Delhi Health Department. The total number of positive cases now stands at 6,26,448, while the death toll stands at 10,571, including 14 on Thursday. There are currently 5,342 active cases in the national capital.

With 9,58,125 samples tested for the coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,48,99,783, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Houston opens first public Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/99gyN88P2L Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19VaccineSite #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HoustonHealthDepartment
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:27 am

    #Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ... - https://t.co/nHVqRlZ1Mq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Kolkata #Natarajan #SouravGanguly #ViratKohli
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:19 am

    US not to follow UK's decision to ... - https://t.co/selmuVr49Q Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:14 am

    US Senate #Democrats slam Republican ... - https://t.co/ZvoWtBfUpr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DonaldTrump #ElectoralCollegeResults #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:13 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.