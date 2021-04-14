India Post News Paper

India reports 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 deaths
April 14
10:57 2021
NEW DELHI: India reported over 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,72,085. As many as 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,38,73,825.
India had recorded 879 deaths yesterday.

The active number of cases stands at 13,65,704. In the last 24 hours, 82,339 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,23,36,036.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,11,79,578 till today.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on Monday. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the four-day-long ‘Tika Utsav’, a mass Covid-19 vaccine programme, started in the country on Sunday (Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary) will come to an end on Wednesday (B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary).

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI) 

