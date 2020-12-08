India Post News Paper

India reports 26,567 new coronavirus cases, tally breaches 97-lakh mark

December 08
10:19 2020
NEW DELHI: India reported 26,567 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 97,03,770, according to a data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total new active coronavirus cases 3,83,866 after 39,045 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries reached 91,78,946.
With 385 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,958.

Maharashtra has 76,852 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,607 active cases. Today is the 32nd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,77,87,656, of these, 8,01,081 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday. (ANI) 

