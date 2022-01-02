India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally rises to 1,525

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally rises to 1,525
January 02
12:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.
As per the ministry, the country also recorded 9,249 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,22,801. This accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases which is currently at 0.35 per cent. The country recorded 9,249 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,84,561. India’s recovery rate is currently at 98.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.44 Crore (1,45,44,13,005) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.35 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.55 per cent. A total of 68 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
.CovidCasesIndiaBJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 caseshealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaCovid19TallyIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinNarendraModiOmicron Tallypolitical
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.