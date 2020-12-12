India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 30,005 new Covid-19 cases, tally breaches 98-lakh mark

India reports 30,005 new Covid-19 cases, tally breaches 98-lakh mark
December 12
10:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 30,005 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India crossed 98-lakh mark and has now reached 98,26,775, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) data on Saturday.

After 442 new deaths related to the virus reported in the single day, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,42,628.
The country reported more discharges than new cases in the last 24 hours bringing down the active cases tally to 3,59,819, which is the lowest after nearly 145 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on July 18.

The total discharged cases now reached 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has 74,408 active coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala with 59,528 cases. On Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the recovery rate has improved to 94.84 per cent. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @IAImpactFund: "In @neeratanden, President-elect @JoeBiden has chosen an ideal partner to restore the American dream because she has lived it according to @NeilMakhija Executive Director of IMPACT." @IndiaPost_News Link: https://t.co/jGDMuhtPCu https://t.co/4aqc7O953W
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 6:24 am

    Responsible consumption of #Cheese, #Wine may help ... - https://t.co/pYMtUMmPvP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Covid19Lockdown #Health #Healthcare #IowaStateUniversity #IsWineAlchohol #Wellness #WineBenefits #WineHeartBenefits #WineProducts #WineVsAlchohol
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 6:07 am

    Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about ... - https://t.co/FqFMWQR3zA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAP #ArvindKejriwal #DelhiTaxiTouristTransportersAssociation #DelhiTrafficPolice #DelhiMetro #DelhiMetroNews #DMRCUpdates #MagentaLine #MetroFareUpdates
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 6:02 am

    With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange ... - https://t.co/YGNTy7GwpL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitabhKant #CleanGanga #MultisectoralApproach #NamamiGange #NamamiGangeProgramme #NamamiGangeProject #NamamiGangeProjectProgress #RiversInIndia #Techbiz
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:59 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.