India reports 30,005 new Covid-19 cases, tally breaches 98-lakh mark

Responsible consumption of cheese, wine may help reduce cognitive decline: Study IOWA: Responsible consumption of cheese protects one against age-related cognitive problems. Daily consumption of alcohol, particularly red wine, is related to improvements in cognitive function. Weekly consumption of lamb improves...

Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about closed routes amid farmers’ protest NEW DELHI: Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the Central government over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday informed commuters about routes closed for traffic...

With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange has been successful in making positive impact: NITI Aayog CEO NEW DELHI: Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NITI Aayog said that rivers in India are a symbol of faith, hope, culture and sanity as well as a source of...

Ind vs Aus: Can open if team asks me to do it, says Labuschagne ADELAIDE: Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Saturday said that he can open in the upcoming first Test against India if the team management asks him to do it. India and...

Royal kids George, Charlotte, Louis make red carpet debut LONDON: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have finally made their red carpet debuts with their parents Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton – their first public carpet outing...

PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday. “Best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May...

US FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use NEW YORK: The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday for the prevention of coronavirus disease in individuals 16 years of age and...

Great scope to enhance India-Kuwait collaboration in field of health, medicine:Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan attended the ‘Cancer Awareness Program’ organised by the Centre for Indian studies-Kuwait via video conferencing on Friday and said there exists great...

India reports 30,005 new Covid-19 cases, tally breaches 98-lakh mark NEW DELHI: With 30,005 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India crossed 98-lakh mark and has now reached 98,26,775, according to the Ministry of...

Ekal Foundation’s Unprecedented $6.5 Million Magnificent Gala Prakash Waghmare On Saturday, December 5, “Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation (EVF)” hosted a magnificent Star-studded Gala, called ‘Future of India’. This Gala-2020 raised record-setting $6.5 Million in pledges & donations for...

Food Network Star Aarti Sequeira celebrates the holidays with social distancing Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service 2020 has been a difficult year for the whole world, with most of us unable to see family, close friends, or even our colleagues...

Aditi Sri’s new milestone single Unbreakable with World Famous Top Hollywood Rapper is coming soon! India Post News Service Aditi Sri a pop singer is the first Indian American who has signed with Sony SM1 Record Label. She has performed over 100 concerts and has...

International NGOs call for justice for Bangladesh lawyer Rabindra Ghosh Madhu Patel CHICAGO: In a letter to US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller signed by over 35 international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has pleaded to the US government to intervene “ for the...

Sikh community activist for Palatine board trusteeship Harish Rao CHICAGO: The Palatine Township Democrats announced nominating a slate of candidates to run for the Palatine Township Board in the April 6, 2021, Consolidated Election. The candidates were...

California clothing firm removes goddess Kali “Booty Shorts” Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Temecula (California) headquartered firm Liquid Dreams removed Kali Booty Shorts, Ganesha Leggings and Ganesha Yoga Shorts carrying images of Hindu deities Lord Ganesha and goddess Kali, after upset a...

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 551st Prakash Gurpurab Prabh Simran Singh CHICAGO: Dhan Guru NANAK DEV Ji’s 551st Prakash Gurpurab was celebrated with great fervor at Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago on November 30, 2020. This evening program...

Harare Indians collecting donations for less fortunate during Christmas season India Post News Service HARARE: The Hindoo Society Harare (HSH) in Zimbabwe is collecting donations for giving to less fortunate during upcoming Christmas season. The collections include clothes, toys, footwear,...

Mira Nair’s A SUITABLE BOY Now Streaming in US/Canada Exclusively on Acorn TV Gitesh Pandya The acclaimed mini-series hit A SUITABLE BOY has now premiered in North America and is currently streaming exclusively on the...

Indian Origin Neera Tanden: First South Asian woman to lead OMB Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country have reports about Neera Tanden’s nomination by President-elect Joe Biden to be Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden is...