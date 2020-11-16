India reports 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths NEW DELHI: India’s daily coronavirus cases tally continues to dip further as only 30,548 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health...

Ind vs Aus: Ishant Sharma working closely with Mhambrey at NCA to get fit for Tests NEW DELHI: With India skipper Virat Kohli available only for the first of the four-Test matches against Australia, the onus will be more on the bowlers to put the visitors...

Diabetes spreading in India, could catalyse chronic conditions NEW DELHI: Several medical studies have shown that India has fast become the diabetes capital of the world with a large percentage of patients suffering from uncontrolled diabetes. With the...

Trump hints he may accept defeat by Biden NEW YORK: United States President Donald Trump has hinted that he may accept defeat by Joe Biden as media declared the Democrat the winner in Georgia while the counting was...

China finds Covid-19 virus on imported frozen beef samples WUHAN: Authorities in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, found that three frozen beef samples tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, local health authorities have said. The batch of products...

250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU ALIGARH: More than 250 applications have been received for the trial of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital of the Aligarh Muslim University. According to Prof Mohd...

Look forward to celebrating Diwali at the White House next year — in person: Biden, Harris WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali and said that hopefully next year the festival will be celebrated...

Thousands of Trump fans turn up at Washington DC demanding ‘Four more years’ WASHINGTON: Thousands of people turned up in the US capital on Saturday (local time) to show support to President Donald Trump and protest against the results of the presidential elections. Supporters...

Hindus in Pakistan celebrate Diwali following COVID-19 SOPs KARACHI: The Hindu community in Pakistan’s Karachi city celebrated Diwali while following the protocols set to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “The festival of Diwali is celebrated with lamps, lights...

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif urges people to protect votes from being rigged LONDON: Ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday urged the residents of the area to cast their votes for his party and guard...

PM Modi congratulates people of Jharkhand on state’s foundation day NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state on Sunday. In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister congratulated the...

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 88-lakh mark NEW DELHI: With 41,100 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases have surged to 88,14,579, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)...

Sri Lankan PM extends greetings on Diwali COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali and said the festival is a reminder that all must dedicate themselves to overcome...

Egypt, Sudan begin first joint military drills EGYPT: Egypt and Sudan on Saturday kicked off their first joint military drills which are set to last till late November, Egyptian Military Spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said. “Units of the...

Air quality worsens in the national capital post-Diwali NEW DELHI: People in Delhi woke up to a further spike in air pollution as the city continued to remain engulfed in a blanket of smog post-Diwali with the air...

How WhatsApp video calls are connecting Indians this Diwali NEW DELHI: Rajshree Saraf, 24, recently shifted to New York to pursue her dream of becoming a creative technologist. She has never been away from home, not even once. This year,...

Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter ‘Hinduphobic’ and ‘antinational’ MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a Hinduphobic and antinational platform, adding that the micro-blogging site should be banned in India. The actress posted her views with a picture...

US election officials reject Trump’s fraud claims WASHINGTON: US poll officials have claimed that the recently-concluded 2020 presidential election was the “most secure in American history”, and rejected President Donald Trump’s ballot fraud allegations, the media reported...

Diwali celebrations will be difficult this year: Sunak LONDON: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that celebrating Diwali this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic will be difficult, but also urged to mark the ‘festival of...