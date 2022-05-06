India Post News Paper

India reports 3,545 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 0.76 pc

May 06
11:36 2022
NEW DELHI: India reported 3,545 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Due to the recovery of 3,549 COVID patients during this period, the active cases in the country declined from 19,719 on Thursday to 19,688 today which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total number of cases.
The total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 4,25,51,248. The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

As many as 27 patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the country to 5,24,002.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.79 per cent.

India conducted 83.98 crore COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,65,918 COVID samples have been tested in the country so far.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 16,59,843 fresh COVID vaccines were jabbed during this period. The total number of vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive rises to 1,89,81,52,695. (ANI)

