India reports 46,232 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 90,50,598

November 21
11:37 2020
NEW DELHI: With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The total figure includes 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries.
The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,32,726, with 564 reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested on Friday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

The highest number of daily cases was reported from Delhi with 6,608 new cases, taking the tally of active cases to 40,936. As many as 5,17,238 cases have been reported so far, including 4,68,143 recoveries, and 8,159 deaths.

Kerala currently has 67,831 active cases, while 4,81,718 people have recovered from the viral infection.

Maharashtra reported 5,640 new COVID-19 cases, 6,945 recoveries, and 155 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,68,695, including 78,272 active cases, 16,42,916 recoveries, and 46,511 deaths. (ANI)

 

