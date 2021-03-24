India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 275 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 275 deaths in last 24 hours
March 24
10:26 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,34,058 including 3,68,457 active cases and 1,12,05,160 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,441.
With 2,31,942 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state. 22,47,495 recovered from the disease while 53,589 people died in the state.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,25,628 samples were tested on March 23. A total of 23,64,38,861 samples had been tested up to March 23.

A total of 5,08,41,286 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think US sanctions on Myanmar will work?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Biden presidency will see a more ... - https://t.co/EVVY1HQbhv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ANtonyBlinken #China #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #FrankIslam #GreenCard #IndiaUSRelations #IndianAmericans #IndoUSRelationship #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
h J R

- March 24, 2021, 10:20 am

If #Tesla spied anywhere, it would shut down: Elon Musk - https://t.co/wWG5ItaW2s Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #ElonMusk #IndianEconomy #SecurityRisk #Techbiz #TeslaCarsIndia #TeslaSpyingAllegations #TeslaUpdates #USChinaRelations
h J R

- March 24, 2021, 10:13 am

Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2021: Best dates for a ... - https://t.co/FgkBi6mRMk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #A2zvastucom #AMITSETHI #GrihaPraveshDatesOnline #GrihaPraveshJune #GrihaPraveshMuhurat #GrihaPraveshMuhurat2021 #GrihaPraveshOnline #HouseWarmingCeremony
h J R

- March 24, 2021, 10:10 am

#2021 will bring renaissance of Indian ... - https://t.co/BhGg4uYfCW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CuisineIndia #FolkTalesIndia #IndianCuisines #IndianFood #IndianRegionalCuisines #IndianRegionalCuisines2021 #IndianSpices #IndianSpicesOnline #LandOfSpicesIndia
h J R

- March 24, 2021, 10:05 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.