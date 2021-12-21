India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 581 days

India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 581 days
December 21
11:59 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With 453 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the disease has climbed to 4,78,007.
As per the ministry, the active caseload in the country now stands at 79,097; the lowest in 574 days.

As per the ministry, India has a total of 200 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus so far. Looking at the rising tally of Omicron cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its latest bulletin dated December 13, published on Monday, said that public health measures and investigations are being conducted to look into the new variant.

According to the ministry, as many as 8,043 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,41,95,060.

The country’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.40 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

While the daily positivity rate stands at 0.53 per cent which has been less than 2 per cent for the last 78 days, the weekly positivity rate presently stands at 0.59 per cent which has been less than 1 per cent for the last 37 days.

As many as 66.61 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, stated the ministry.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 138.35 cr (1,38,34,78,1819), as per the provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
.CovidCasesIndiaBJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 casesDailyCasesIndiahealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaCovid19TallyIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinNarendraModipoliticalRecordCasesSingleDaySpike
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.