India reports 6,358 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 653

December 28
10:07 2021
NEW DELHI: A total of 6,358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 75,456, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 653 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.
Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 167 cases followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala with 57 cases and Telangana has confirmed 55 cases.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.22 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020. With the recovery of 6,450 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 3,42,43,945.

The current recovery rate at 98.40 per cent which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The weekly positivity rate is at 0.64 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 44 days now, while, the daily positivity rate reported being 0.61 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 85 days.

The country also reported 293 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,80,290.

India has so far conducted over 67.41 crore cumulative tests. The country has so far administered 142.47 crore vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. With the administration of 72,87,547 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage stood at 1,42,46,81,736 crore. (ANI)

