India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 case, 469 deaths

India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 case, 469 deaths
April 02
10:20 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Friday.

With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,03,131.
With 469 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,63,396. There are 6,14,696 active cases in the nation as of now.

Furthermore, 50,356 people were discharged after recovery on Thursday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,15,25,039. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,13,966 samples were tested on Wednesday. A total of 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 6,87,89,138 people have been vaccinated across the country till now. From Thursday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/QhbdHAEOxM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 4:50 am

@ANI: Vaccination to be done on all days of April at all public and private COVID19 vaccination centres, including gazetted holidays: Government of India https://t.co/VxFtN3OLQ4
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 8:48 am

Practicing charity as virtue through ... - https://t.co/nkHH6JZe0x Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BalViharOfStLouisYouthGroup #Cardiologist #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:52 am

Thakar Basati gets endorsed by Big Wigs - https://t.co/ZwtXelOQoc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:49 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.