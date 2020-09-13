India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 81,533 COVID-19 recoveries, highest in a day

India reports 81,533 COVID-19 recoveries, highest in a day
September 13
11:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A total of 81,533 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the country in last 24 hours which is the highest single-day recovery, Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With this, the total number of recoveries has crossed 36 lakh taking the coronavirus recovery rate to 77.77 per cent. The number of recoveries stands at 36, 24,196.
A ministry release said that around 60 per cent of the total recovered cases have been reported from five states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. These states are also the worst COVID-hit states in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 97,570 new cases were reported from the country with Maharashtra contributing over 24,000 of the additional cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed more than 9,000.

The death toll has gone to 77472 with 1,201 more persons dying due to the virus. The release said that 36 per cent of the deaths reported yesterday were from Maharashtra followed by Karnataka which reported 130 deaths.

It said 69 per cent of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US deadline on #TikTok sale coercive ... - https://t.co/iSE8943oGl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/fNxsyJFgUL
    h J R

    - September 13, 2020, 6:10 am

    #UAE: Indian expat honoured ... - https://t.co/0uyEow7e2s Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/IAKTZtQVCi
    h J R

    - September 13, 2020, 6:07 am

    India, China troops within shooting range at ... - https://t.co/lCSg5KXkvW Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/M44yxHY1Xi
    h J R

    - September 13, 2020, 6:04 am

    Weeks after discharge, Amit Shah ... - https://t.co/QxfepQGQhD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitJiâ€¦ https://t.co/tPd97k0DF4
    h J R

    - September 13, 2020, 6:01 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.