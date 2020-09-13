US deadline on TikTok sale coercive robbery: China BEIJING: As the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell its US business inches closer, the Chinese government on Saturday said the Donald Trump administration’s deadline is tantamount to...

UAE: Indian expat honoured after he returns bag containing cash DUBAI: The honesty of an Indian expat shone through the outbreak of Covid-19 and financial crunch all around as he returned an unattended bag containing $14,000 in cash and gold...

India, China troops within shooting range at Spanggur Gap NEW DELHI: China has mobilised thousands of soldiers, tanks and howitzers within rifle range of Indian Army deployment at Spanggur Gap in the southern part of Pangong Tso in eastern...

Weeks after discharge, Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS NEW DELHI: Two weeks after his discharge, Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining breathing issue on Saturday, multiple sources...

India reports 81,533 COVID-19 recoveries, highest in a day NEW DELHI: A total of 81,533 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the country in last 24 hours which is the highest single-day recovery, Health Ministry said on Saturday. With this,...

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 47-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India in the last 24 hours reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and...

Study reveals healthy diet, exercise during pregnancy could lead to healthier children WASHINGTON: New research shows improving the lifestyle of women with obesity during pregnancy could mean long-term cardiovascular benefits for their children. The study, led by King’s College London and supported...

Execution of wrestler Navid Afkari by Iran ‘deeply upsetting’: International Olympic Committee LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday said that the execution of Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari is “deeply upsetting”. Afkari was executed on Saturday, according to Iran’s state-run...

Ellie Goulding: Would love to do a tour in India LOS ANGELES: Singer Ellie Goulding says she would love to do a music tour in India, hopefully next year or after that. “Thank you for your love, I would love...

Israel, Bahrain reach peace deal TEL AVIV/MANAMA: Israel and Bahrain have agreed to a peace agreement, brokered by the US, almost a month after the former reached a historic deal to normalise relations with the...

Paresh Rawal as NSD Chairman: ‘Chance to share knowledge, experience with future generations’ MUMBAI: The National School Of Drama (NSD) appointed actor Paresh Rawal as Chairman on Thursday, and the veteran film and theatre actor says he is looking forward to sharing his...

Agnivesh’s body to be kept for final tributes by the public NEW DELHI: The body of deceased Arya Samaj leader and social crusader Swami Agnivesh will be kept at the Bandhua Mukti Morcha (BMM) office on Saturday to allow the public...

Three Bollywood personalities on NCB radar in Rhea drugs probe NEW DELHI: Two leading newbie heroines and a fashion designer also a friend of a leading male actor are said to be under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau...

Bengaluru gets India’s first On-Airport Public Bonded Warehouse BENGALURU: In an effort to make Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) a successful cargo hub, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has opened India’s first on-Airport Public Bonded Warehouse. According to a...

How Indian surgeons are adopting to robotic-assisted surgeries NEW DELHI: Over the years, robotic-assisted surgeries (RAS) have made a significant contribution to the Indian healthcare industry. According to several surgeons, robotic-assisted surgery can provide them with the ability to...

Animal study proved Covid vaccine’s efficacy: Bharat Biotech HYDERABAD: Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that the animal trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin were successful. It said the results demonstrated the protective efficacy of the vaccine...

Punjab to provide oximeters for Rs 514 to all residents CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced oximeters to be made available to all citizens at an affordable cost of Rs 514 through approved vendors in every district...

Global Covid-19 cases top 28.3mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 913,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning,...

Sushant death not a poll issue in Bihar, says Fadnavis PATNA: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is not a poll issue in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections but...