India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India reports 8,309 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 8,309 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours
November 29
10:08 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported as many as 8,309 new COVID-19 cases and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, the active caseload in the country has now reached 1,03,859, which is the lowest in the last 544 days.
Of these, Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 47,652 followed by Maharashtra (11,863) and Tamil Nadu (8,337).

According to the ministry, the active cases in the country account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent which is the lowest since March last year. With 236 new deaths, the death toll in the country has climbed to 4,68,790. Kerala reported 159 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (33) and West Bengal (12).

With 9,905 people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the country stands at 98.34 per cent which is the highest since March last year. The cumulative recoveries have mounted to 3,40,08,183.

The daily positivity rate reported at 1.09 per cent has been less than two per cent for the last 56 days while the weekly positivity rate at 0.85 per cent is less than one per cent for the last 15 days.

Meanwhile, over 122.41 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
.CovidCasesIndiaBJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 casesDailyCasesIndiahealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaCovid19TallyIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinNarendraModiOmicronpoliticalRecordCasesSingleDaySpike
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.