India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths

India reports 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths
February 02
11:09 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 8,635 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally has reached 1,07,66,245, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

India has reported 13,423 discharges and 94 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,48,406 and 1,54,486 respectively, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,63,353. A total of 19,77,52,057 samples was tested for COVID-19 up to February 1. Out of these, 6,59,422 samples were tested on Monday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, 39,50,156 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the Health Ministry. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world’s largest vaccination drive is going on in the country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Oxford Languages Hindi Word of the Year for 2020 '#Aatmanirbharta' - https://t.co/CKRWMGfnrt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EnglishWords #HindiClub #HindiWordOfTheYearFor2020 #HindiWords #HindiWords2020 #LearnHindiOnline #Lifestyle #OxfordLanguages #SelfReliance
    h J R

    - February 2, 2021, 10:33 am

    US jobs to return to pre-pandemic ... - https://t.co/Mgt0p5cE09 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
    h J R

    - February 2, 2021, 10:23 am

    Many countries interested in indigenous ... - https://t.co/1EMpi7DZKY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #FighterJetTejas #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi #PangongTso
    h J R

    - February 2, 2021, 10:20 am

    #Nepal bans two Indian mountaineers ... - https://t.co/85wvkmuYHY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #10yearBan #CoronaCases #CoronaNepal #COVID19 #HimalayanCountry #IndianMountaineers #Kathmandu #KPSharmaOli #NepalCOVID19 #NepalFightsCorona #NepaliGovt #NepalPeople
    h J R

    - February 2, 2021, 10:14 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.