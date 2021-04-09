India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India reports highest single-day spike with over 1.31 lakh new Covid-19 cases

India reports highest single-day spike with over 1.31 lakh new Covid-19 cases
April 09
10:39 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,30,60,542.
With 780 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,67,642.

Currently, there are 9,79,608 active cases in the country.

As many as 61,899 people were discharged or recovered on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292. The previous high was recorded on Thursday when the country reported 1,26,789 fresh Covid positive cases in a single day. This is the fourth day when India reported more than 1 lakh cases in a single day.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 13,64,205 samples were tested for COVID-19 infection on Thursday. With this, the total samples tested in the country reached 25,40,41,584. As many as 9,43,34,262 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country so far.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India reports highest ... - https://t.co/68KRJSiA38 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #131LakhNewCovid19Cases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:09 am

@PTI_News: Single-day rise of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 780 fatalities push India's infection tally to 1,30,60,542, death toll to 1,67,642: Govt
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 4:49 am

@ANI: 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital test positive for COVID19: Hospital sources https://t.co/65qcqPn43b
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 6:04 pm

@ANI: 11th to 14th April can be observed as 'Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for COVID19 vaccination: Prime Minister Narendra Modi https://t.co/8PfY6EZftS
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 3:08 pm

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.