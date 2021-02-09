India Post News Paper

India reports less than 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases, active count at 1,43,625

February 09
12:04 2021
NEW DELHI: As many 9,110 COVID-19 cases and 14,016 discharges were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,08,47,304, including 1,43,625 active cases and 1,05,48,521 discharges.
The death toll has mounted to 1,55,158 with the loss of 78 lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Around 62,59,008 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the country so far. A total of 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Of these, 6,87,138 were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

India has been recording less than 150 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 10 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said on Monday.

The effective strategy of containment, including prompt tracing and tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardised clinical management protocols, has ensured the low mortality levels, in addition to consistent low daily positive cases, the Ministry added. (ANI) 

