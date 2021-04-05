India Post News Paper

India reports more than one lakh COVID-19 cases, 478 deaths in last 24 hours

April 05
11:02 2021
NEW DELHI: Facing the worst wave of pandemic yet, India reported more than 1,03,558 cases new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. With this, India entered the list of countries, along with the US, to report more than 1 lakh cases in a day.

With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,25,89,067.
With 478 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,65,101. There are 7,41,830 active cases in the nation as of now.

Furthermore, 52,847 people were discharged after recovery on Sunday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,16,82,136. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,93,749 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 24,90,19,657 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,91,05,163 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

