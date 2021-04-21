India reports nearly 3-lakh fresh COVID-19 cases 2,023 deaths

Kausani, Uttarakhand: Spectacular 300 km-wide view of Himalayan peaks Kausani is a Himalayan village in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. It is located at an altitude of 1890 meters above sea level. This small and serene hill resort is...

Body or no body, your existence is always there Nisargadatta Maharaj During your entire lifetime, you do not have any permanent identity. Whatever you consider yourself to be changes from moment to moment. Nothing is constant. If you really...

Russia-US rapprochement? (Opinion) Asad Mirza The recent announcement by the White House sources that US President Joe Biden has proposed that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin hold a summit in a...

Modi visit to Bangladesh: A new turn to South Asia’s complex geopolitics Dr. Indu Saxena India and Bangladesh’s “360-degree partnership” could be a potent power diplomacy to change the South Asian security dynamics with economic boost by cornering the extremists and expansionists...

Canadian police bust international drug trafficking network, arrest 25 including Indo-Canadians OTTAWA: Canadian law enforcement agencies have arrested and charged over two dozen people, including Indo-Canadians, in Ontario in connection with transnational drug trafficking. Over 25 people have been arrested in...

Paytm Payments Bank expands lead as largest beneficiary bank for UPI payments NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) registered 46.9 crore Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in March, marking a month-on-month increase of 20.7 per cent to emerge as the largest...

FC Goa suffer first AFC Champions League defeat PANAJI: FC Goa was defeated for the very first time in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign as Iranian powerhouse Persepolis FC inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the Gaurs on...

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in George Floyd’s death WASHINGTON: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all charges in the murder trial of African-American George Floyd by a jury in the Hennepin County court....

Biden, Harris call to George Floyd’s family post Derek Chauvin conviction WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (local time) spoke to the family of George Floyd after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek...

COVID-19: PM Modi’s address to the nation was an empty talk, says Maken NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ajay Maken has called Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation “an empty talk” and alleged that the Prime Minister chose to “relinquish...

PM Modi urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines on Ram Navami NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Ram Navami greetings and urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines saying that the message of Lord Ram is that people should...

India reports nearly 3-lakh fresh COVID-19 cases 2,023 deaths NEW DELHI: Nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. As per the...

Four Sikhs massacred while at work in US shooting NEW YORK: Four Sikhs were massacred at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis when a former employee stormed the complex in the latest of series of mass shootings in the US,...

Tesla crash kills 2 in US, police say ‘no one was driving’ SAN FRANCISCO: In what could be another Autopilot mode failure, two people were killed in a fiery Tesla crash in Texas with no one in the driver’s seat. Harris County...

Know how Modi devised strategy to combat 2nd wave of Covid NEW DELHI: As the country is struggling to cope up with the unprecedented second wave of the deadly Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings to come...

She does what even relatives don’t – cremate bodies in pandemic LUCKNOW: ‘Ek Koshish Aisi Bhi’ — this is not the title of a film but words that today spell hope for those in distress. ‘Ek Koshish Aisi Bhi’ is an NGO,...

India to be third contributor to global GDP by 2040: US report NEW DELHI: While China will overtake the United States as the largest economy in the world by 2040, India will be a distant third contributor to the global GDP. This...

Ex-Nepal king tests Covid positive after returning from Kumbh KATHMANDU: Nepal’s former king, Gyanendra Shah, who returned from India after participating in the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources in the Health Ministry...

Remdesivir arranged by BJP was for govt, confirms Maha Minister MUMBAI: In what turned out to be a storm in a tea-cup, the 60,000 vials of Remdesivir injections procured by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was intended for the...