India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India reports over 2.47 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 27 pc higher than yesterday

India reports over 2.47 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 27 pc higher than yesterday
January 13
11:08 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Today’s fresh COVID-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday’s figures. On Wednesday, the country logged 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.
In today’s figures, Maharashtra reported 46,723 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reported 27,561 new cases, Kerala reported 12,742 new COVID-19 cases and the rest of the cases were reported by other states.

Out of the fresh infections of COVID-19 logged in the last 24 hours in the country, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is found in 5,488 cases. Maharashtra reported 1,367 cases, Rajasthan reported 792 cases, Delhi reported 549 cases, Kerala reported 486 cases, Karnataka reported 479 cases, West Bengal reported 294 cases of the Omicron variant.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 11,17,531 which accounts for 3.08 per cent of the active cases. Moreover, 84,825 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours by the health ministry thereby taking the total recoveries from Coronavirus to 3,47,15,361. The recovery rate currently is at 95.59 per cent.

However, 380 COVID-19 infected patients lost lives in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,85,035, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the 69.73 crore total tests conducted so far, a daily positivity rate of 13.11 per cent was reported in the country. Further, the weekly positivity rate is at 10.80 per cent.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 154.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
.CovidCasesIndiaBJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 casesfresh infectionshealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinNarendraModiOmicron Cases IndiapoliticalThird Wave
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.