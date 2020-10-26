India reports over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate touches 90 pc

NEW DELHI: Even as new coronavirus cases continue to decline, India achieved a significant feat with the national recovery rate touching 90 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country India’s coronavirus count reached 78,64,811 on Sunday after 50,129 new cases were reported. With 578 new deaths, the death toll not stands at 1,18,534.

The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in the last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

At present, the active cases comprise merely 8.50 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,68,154. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 64 lakh (64,09,969). Less than 1,000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week. The deaths are below the 1100 mark since October 2.

Kerala reported 6,843 new Covid-19 cases taking the number of active patients to 96,585. In Maharashtra, 6,059 new Covid-19 cases, 5,648 recoveries and 112 deaths were reported, as per the state’s Public Health Department. The state’s coronavirus count reached 16,45,020 including 1,40,486 active cases, 14,60,755 recoveries and 43,264 deaths.

Karnataka reported 4,439 new Covid-19 cases, 32 deaths and 10,106 discharges in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 8,02,817, including 81,050 active cases, 7,10,843 discharges and 10,905 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir’s coronavirus count climbed to 91,861 with 532 new infections (177 from Jammu and 355 from Kashmir). The number of active patients in the Union Territory are 7,565 and the cumulative toll at 1,438.

In Tamil Nadu, 2,869 new Covid-19 infections are recorded, taking total cases to 7,09,005 out of which 30,606 are active patients. 10,924 total deaths in the state, including 31 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,997 new Covid-19 infections and 21 deaths were recorded in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total cases in the state increase to 8,07,023 out of which 30,860 are active patients and the toll is at 6,587. (ANI)

