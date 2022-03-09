India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India rescues Pakistani student stranded in Ukraine

India rescues Pakistani student stranded in Ukraine
March 09
09:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KYIV: Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a Pakistani student stranded in the war-hit country was rescued by the Indian authorities.

According to sources, Pakistan’s Asma Shafique, who was rescued by the Indian authorities, is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country.
She will be reunited with her family soon, said the sources. After the Indian authorities rescued her, Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

“I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy,” she said.

This is not the first time a foreign national was rescued by India. Earlier, India had evacuated one Bangladeshi national, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), that had later also informed that that one Nepali citizen will be coming on board an Indian flight under Operation Ganga.

Roshan Jha, the first Nepali national to have been evacuated from Ukraine by the Indian authorities, had also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for their support, reported The Kathmandu Post.

Later, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu had informed that seven more Nepalis were being evacuated by the Indian government from Poland. Meanwhile, the MEA on Tuesday informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine’s Sumy. Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release. With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022. (ANI)

Also Read: Operation Ganga: IAFs C-17 with 208 Indian nationals reaches Hindon airbase

Comments

comments

Tags
India Ukraine relationsIndian EmbassyJoe BidenMoscowOperation GangaPakistani Students in UkraineRussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 11th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.