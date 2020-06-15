India restricts imports of tyres to boost domestic cos

NEW DELHI: The government has restricted imports of tyres used for cars, buses, lorries and motorcycles, including radial and tubeless, in a move aimed at curbing imports and boosting domestic companies.

In all the categories, imports have been restricted and will need permission. So, even after paying the customs duty, imports are not freely allowed from other countries. The rules were notified by an amendment in the import policy of pneumatic tyres by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Union Commerce Ministry.

Any goods under the restricted category means an importer would require a licence or permission from the DGFT for imports. Given the procedures and permissions, these measures have the effect to dissuade imports.

Before the new policy, imports of tyres were allowed without any restrictions. The government recently pitched for â€˜Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ pitch and coined the â€˜Go Vocal for Local’ slogan in a bid to make India self-sufficient in the post Covid phase.

Indian tyre manufacturers have been demanding restrictions on imports from China and other destinations.

The restrictions are on imports of tyres used in station wagons, racing cars, scooters, multi-cellular polyurethane tubeless tyres, and bicycles. Imports of these tyres were worth $260.72 million in April-February 2019-20 as against $330.72 million in the same period in 2018-19.

With demand slumping during the lockdown due to the Covid pandemic, domestic companies are seeking measures to boost manufacturing which will also enhance employment opportunities.

