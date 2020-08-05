India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India rubbishes Pak’s new map as ‘obsession with territorial aggrandisement’

India rubbishes Pak’s new map as ‘obsession with territorial aggrandisement’
August 05
09:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan, saying it is obsessed with territorial aggrandizement after the Imran Khan government issued a new political map which includes parts of Gujarat and the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan released its official “political map” which includes the erstwhile princely states of Junagadh and Jammu & Kashmir, which acceded to India in 1947 when the India subcontinent was Partitioned. However, Islamabad left the map open-ended in the UT of Ladakh, a part of which is under the Chinese occupation and where China has been locked in a faceoff with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The move comes a day ahead of the first anniversary of the reorganisation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, which resulted in the nullification of its special status and creation of two UTs — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir — last year.

Reacting sharply to Islamabad’s offensive, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi in a statement rubbished it is as a “so-called political map” of Pakistan released by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Describing it as “an exercise in political absurdity”, the government said that Pakistan was laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and the Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism,” the government said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while releasing the new political map said that it is “the most historic day in Pakistan’s history”. He said the map represented the aspirations of the entire nation and all the political parties in Pakistan.

The Imran Khan-led government has called for observing August 5 as â€˜Yaum-i-Istehsal’ (day of exploitation) in Pakistan.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: 'Bharat Ki Aastha Mey Ram Hai': PM Modi hails Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan as Golden Moment in History | 10 Points | via @Indiaâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:59 am

    Centre agrees to CBI inquiry into ... - https://t.co/iVnWFCriWs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorsâ€¦ https://t.co/0GNeSYR6V6
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:12 am

    Credit for Ram Temple goes to PM ... - https://t.co/z6O2G3aQ0G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhyaâ€¦ https://t.co/1zoMugYkuB
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:09 am

    RT @ANI: #WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from arounâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 7:08 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.