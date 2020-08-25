Pulwama attack: NIA names JeM chief Azhar, brothers in chargesheet NEW DELHI/JAMMU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case has named Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar...

China asks Pak to open 5 key borders with Afghanistan ISLAMABAD: As ways are being paved towards peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government, China is calling on Pakistan to open its five key border crossings with Afghanistan...

India-Russia in communication on Sputnik V, initial info shared: Centre NEW DELHI: The Centre said on Tuesday that India and Russia are in communication regarding the Sputnik V vaccine. While some initial information has been shared, detailed information is being...

Study reveals how immune system deteriorates due to Covid-19 SYDNEY: In a major study, Australian researchers have identified mechanisms leading to the functional deterioration of the immune system in response to severe viral infections, such as HIV or Covid-19. It...

Pakistan fakes speech to Security Council NEW YORK: Isolated at the UN, Pakistan faked a speech to the Security Council posting it on the website of its permanent mission pretending it was delivered even though its...

Painful to read Bhushan’s reply justifying his tweets: Justice Mishra NEW DELHI: Justice Arun Mishra, during the hearing on the sentencing of advocate Prashant Bhushan convicted in a contempt case, said it was painful to read Bhushan’s reply in justification...

Indian economy’s twin-engine heart needs land leasing push In the bleak Covid scenario, a rare bright spot has emerged with Indian corporates waking up to the rural sector’s potential. However, forging a deeper synergy of the two that...

TikTok sues Trump government over ban in US SAN FRANSISCO: China-based TikTok on Monday filed a lawsuit against the August 6 executive order by the Donald Trump government that prohibited the company to do any business in the...

Inclined to protect Unreal Engine but not Fortnite game: US judge SAN FRANSISCO: A US judge has said that she is likely to take action to protect the open and real-time 3D creation platform called Unreal Engine from Epic Games in...

Bear Grylls shares his love for India NEW DELHI: British adventurer and host of the popular adventure show “Into the Wild”, Bear Grylls first came to India when he was just 18. Since then he has made...

Helping India’s most vulnerable children in COVID times NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the humanity, and over the last few months, weve been witnessing its effects on multiple levels. While our attention...

India, Nepal to expand energy cooperation, explore new pipeline NEW DELHI: The atmosphere of mistrust between India and Nepal over border issues has not impacted energy sector cooperation between the two countries as both have decided to explore the...

Indian, Chinese and Pakistani militaries will exercise together in Russia NEW DELHI: Even as India finds itself in a confrontation with China and Pakistan on its borders, its armed forces will carry out drills with these countries’ militaries next month...

EU concludes talks with Moderna for potential COVID-19 vaccine BRUSSELS: The European Commission concluded exploratory talks with Moderna, an American biotechnology company focused on drug discovery, drug development and vaccine technologies, to purchase a potential vaccine against the COVID-19,...

India now has over 58K deaths due to Covid NEW DELHI: With 60,975 fresh Coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India’s tally mounted to 31,67,323 on Tuesday, while the toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 more fatalities, said the Health...

For first time in 700 years, no ‘tazia’ processions in Delhi NEW DELHI: The carrying of ‘tazias’ at Muharram in Delhi has been undertaken since medieval times but this will be the first time for 700 years that processions will not...

Rhea playing double game, never cooperated with family’ NEW DELHI: With the Special Investigation Team of the CBI going out all guns blazing against all possible angles in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, senior advocate Vikas Singh representing...

CBI should grill doctors who performed Sushant autopsy: Twitterati MUMBAI: A hashtag trending all through Monday has been demanding that the CBI grill doctors at Cooper Hospital who performed an autopsy on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The hashtag...

Intra-party issues can’t be deliberated through media: CWC resolution NEW DELHI: Hours after Sonia Gandhi offered to step down as interim party President, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday unanimously requested her to continue to lead the party...