India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India saved many lives by supplying essential medicines, vaccines during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

India saved many lives by supplying essential medicines, vaccines during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi
January 18
10:20 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi while delivering ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda on Monday via video conferencing stressed how India saved many lives by supplying essential medicines and vaccines while following its vision of “One Earth, One Health”, during COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that during Corona time, India saved many lives by exporting essential medicines and vaccines by following its vision of “One Earth, One Health”. “India is the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical producer and is considered ‘pharmacy to the world”, he added.
PM Modi said that India is tackling another wave of the pandemic with caution and confidence and moving ahead in the economic sphere with many hopeful results.

Underlining India’s confident approach, the Prime Minister highlighted that when the world was focussing on interventions like quantitative easing during the Corona period, India was strengthening the reforms.

He listed strides in physical and digital infrastructure like optical fibre in 6 lakh villages, 1.3 trillion dollars invested in connectivity-related infrastructure, the goal of generation of 80 billion dollars through asset monetization and Gatishakti National Master Plan to bring all the stakeholders on the single platform to infuse new dynamism to the seamless connectivity of goods, people and services.

“Today India has the world’s largest, secure and successful digital payments platform. Talking about last month alone, Unified Payments Interface in India, 4.4 billion transactions have been done through this medium,” said PM Modi.

“The digital infrastructure that India has developed and adopted over the years has become a huge strength of India today. “Technological solutions like Arogya-SetuApp for tracking of Corona Infections and CoWinPortal for Vaccination are a matter of pride for India. From slot booking to certificate generation in India’s Co-Win portal, the online system has attracted the attention of people from big countries as well,” added the Prime Minister.

Applauding India’s capability during the pandemic, he said, “Sensitivity is tested in times of crisis but India’s capability is an example for the whole world at this time. During this crisis, the IT sector of India has saved all the countries of the world from great difficulty by working 24 hours a day. Today India is sending record software engineers to the world.”

India has delivered 1154.173 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 97 countries till December 31, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Davos Agenda of the WEF is being held from January 17-21. Several heads of state will address the event. The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 casesDailyCasesIndiahealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinNarendraModipoliticalRecordCases
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.