India sees 675 deaths in just 1 hour, total cases over 13.8 lakh

July 26
11:39 2020
NEW DELHI: While India is putting in all efforts to prepare a vaccine for the cure of the deadly coronavirus, the world’s third worst-hit country on Sunday recorded close to 49,000 (48,661) cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to over 13.8 lakh cases while the death toll crossed 32,000 (32,063) with 675 deaths in just one hour.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of cases in India reached 13,85,522 of which 32,063 people have lost their lives while 8,85,577 have recovered.

The total number of active cases are 4,67,882 cases. Maharashtra remained the worst hit state after recording a single-day spike of 9,251 cases taking the state’s tally to 3,66,368 of which 13,389 people have died of the deadly disease.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu (2,06,737), Delhi (1,29,531), Karnataka (90,942) and Andhra Pradesh (88,671). The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 1,142 cases taking the tally beyond 1.29 lakh cases of which 12,657 were active cases as 3,806 people died and 1,13,068 were cured and discharged.

States and Union Territories which recorded less than 1,000 cases were Andaman and Nicobar Islands (290), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (860), Chandigarh (852), Mizoram (361), Meghalaya (646) and Sikkim (499).

On the global front, India remained the third worst-hit nation in the world. The United States remained the worst-hit nation with 41,78,021 cases followed by Brazil which has 23,94,513. The total casualties across the globe reached 6,44,528 with 1,46,460 alone in the United States followed by 86,449 in Brazil.

