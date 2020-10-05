India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India sees China digging in for winter in eastern Ladakh: IAF Chief

India sees China digging in for winter in eastern Ladakh: IAF Chief
October 05
18:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

New Delhi: India sees China digging in for the winter along the disputed border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday.

The Air Force chief said that the next three months will depend on how talks between Indian and China progress. “Current progress is slow, what we see is [an] effort to dig in for the winter. We are taking action accordingly. Our further action will depend on the ground realities,” Bhadauria said.

He also said that India realised in May that the border situation was unlike normal times. Chinese troops generally exercise at this time of the year. “We never expected them to move towards the border. But both the Indian Army and the IAF responded quickly and in record time,” he said.

The chief further pointed out that there is no question that China can get the better of India in any conflict scenario. He also said that the force is fully prepared to take on any adversary. “We have deployed strongly in Eastern Ladakh. Under no circumstances can the Chinese get the better of us,” he said during the annual press conference in Delhi.

Bhadauria also said that there was no moment where the force came close to an air strike in the last five months of stand-off with China. He, however, said the force was fully prepared.

He said that the force’s immediate offensive deployment of combat ready units in response to the stand-off along the LAC in the North is indicative of the operational state today. “We are determined to handle any contingency – undoubtedly our capability and intent would deter,” said Bhadauria adding, “Our airlift capability was also brought into focus as we supported the Indian Army in rapid mobilisation of troops and equipment to operational area at a pace which our adversary didn’t expect.”

Bhadauria also pointed out that so far there is no indication of any collusive threat from China and Pakistan.In response to American deployment in the South China Sea, “We will have to fight our own wars. No one else will fight it for us.”

Talking about threats, Bhadauria said that the IAF is transforming at a rapid pace and over the years and has grown from being a tactical force to a strategic one with trans-oceanic reach.

Bhadauria said that the matrix of threat is complex, ranging from aspirational adversaries with huge investments in military arsenal, to those collusively fronted by non-state actors, apart from sub-conventional threats emanating from terrorism and cyberspace.

“Disruptive technologies and low-cost options like drones are making the threat picture even more complex, particularly in the sub-conventional domain,” he said. He pointed out that the emerging security scenario in the neighbourhood and beyond mandates a need to have a robust capability to fight across the entire spectrum of warfare.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Piyush Goyal holds discussions with ... - https://t.co/dM1JInBxfN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoalBusiness #DelhiMetro #DelhiMetroNews #DMRCUpdates #MagentaLine #MetroFareUpdates #MetroServices #MetroServicesResumed #MetroTrains #NewDeliUpdates #NoidaMetro
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:49 am

    MEA calls UN ... - https://t.co/35d0FmFSsg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DalitWomanFromHathras #DalitWomenGangRapes #HangRapist #HathrasRapeCase #HathrasVictimCremated #IndiaRapeCases #JusticeForManisha #Manisha #Political #UNResidentCoordinator #UPGovt
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:35 am

    @timesofindia: Peace, economic progress not possible in J&K unless Aug 5 decisions are reversed: Farooq Abdullah https://t.co/C3ynqoHLhu https://t.co/gmXCLKSRo6
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 5:58 pm

    @republic: Delhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs, climb to the top of points table. Catch live updates here- https://t.co/pMIxE2bua5
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 5:57 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.