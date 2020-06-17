India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India sees highest corona deaths of 2,003, cases cross 3.54L

India sees highest corona deaths of 2,003, cases cross 3.54L
June 17
11:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India witnessed the highest number of fatalities due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in last 24 hours, with 2,003 people losing their lives to the pandemic and registered a spike of almost 11,000 cases taking the total tally to 3.54 lakh, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, at least 10,974 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,54,065 cases — the sixth consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases. A total of 11,903 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the ninth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,86,934) remained higher than the active ones (1,55,226). The recovery rate of India has also crossed the 50 per cent mark. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark — 1,13,445 cases, including 5,537 deaths.

Maharashtra alone reported 1,409 deaths in last 24 hours with 2701 fresh cases of Covid-19. Tamil Nadu with 48,019 cases and the national capital with 44,688 Covid-19 cases followed Maharashtra’s lead. Delhi witnessed a growth of 1,859 cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1,837 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 24,576 cases and 1,533 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (14,091), Rajasthan (13,216), Madhya Pradesh (11,083) and West Bengal (11,909). The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 8.1 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 4,41,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 81,55,266, while the fatalities increased to 4,41,505, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 21,37,707 cases and 1,16,962 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE. In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 923,189 infections.

This was followed by Russia (5,44,725), India (3,43,091), the UK (2,99,600), Spain (2,44,328), Italy (2,37,500), Peru (2,37,156), France (1,94,347), Iran (1,92,439), Germany (1,88,252), Turkey (1,81,298), Chile (1,84,449), Mexico (1,54,863), Pakistan (1,48,921), Saudi Arabia (1,36,315) and Canada (1,01,085), the CSSE figures showed.

With 45,241 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,054), Italy (34,405), France (29,550), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (18,310).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Modi warns #China: India capable of ... - https://t.co/oYcMS329Pm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B4gvdLZ9OI
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 10:46 am

    #China sends mixed signals to India ... - https://t.co/xiNEwhIda3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iX6GWm8Hu2
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 10:43 am

    US for peaceful resolution of ... - https://t.co/WfVpru2nVV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/vqbUvO5kkk
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 10:38 am

    RT @AmitShah: The pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Ladakhâ€™s Galwan can not be put in words. Nation saluâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 10:34 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.