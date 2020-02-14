Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India slams double standards in dealing with injustices of colonialism

India slams double standards in dealing with injustices of colonialism
February 14
11:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: India has denounced the double standards of the western nations that now preach transitional justice in post-conflict situations but do not deal similarly with the historical injustices of colonialism from which they benefited.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Nagaraj Naidu told the Security Council on Thursday: “We note that the historical injustices inherent to colonialism are rarely the focus of transitional justice.”

He said that there is a perception that “transitional justice mechanisms have been providing ‘a form of ideological obfuscation’ that is intended to ‘divert attention away from those who benefited — and still benefit — from and in the system.”

Transitional justice is the way of dealing with injustices and crimes committed during a period of conflict after it is over. These can range from international courts to try those responsible for the crimes as in the case of the Balkans and Rwanda, to the truth and reconciliation commissions which helped South Africa move on mostly without punitive measures after the end of the apartheid regime.

“Reconciliation within any nation must be not only home-grown but also home-nurtured,” Naidu said.

The priority should be determining what what would benefit the people victimised by violence rather than “whether there should be a domestic or international trial, or a truth commission versus an international trial, or a cultural alternative as opposed to a traditional trial,” he said.

Transitional justice has become “steeped in western liberalism” and the involvement of external actors in the internal or quasi-internal conflicts has “not only become more frequent, but has also entailed increased levels of coercion,” running counter to the principles of national sovereignty.

A “technocratic, one-size-fits-all approach” that can be “distant and remote to those who actually need it most” and can be damaging to them, he said.

The essence of transitional justice should be “redefining relationships, promoting public deliberation, creating a healthy civil society, facilitating the healing process, as well as making institutions both trustworthy and effectively trusted,” he said.

The Council debate on transitional justice was called by Belgium, which holds its rotating presidency for this month.

Belgium’s Deputy Permanent Representative Karen Van Vlierberge, who presided over the meeting, said her country is of the opinion that fixing the responsibilities for human rights violations and serious crimes is essential to restore people’s confidence in institutions and achieve lasting peace.

But in contrast to her rhetoric, historically like all colonial powers Belgium has not had to deal with its brutal legacy in Congo, where even after its independence it used mercenaries to destabilise the country illustrating the double standards.

The effects of both the colonialism, one of the harshest in modern times, and the vicious effects of intervention continue to this.

UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet drawing on her experience as a former president of Chile, which returned to democracy after 17 years of repressive dictatorship and set up a truth and reconciliation commission, said, “Truth-seeking initiatives not only enable victims to recount their experiences; they also open new spaces within which victims and perpetrators can re-establish the connection.”

“My own experience in Chile convinced me that transitional justice processes that are context-specific nationally owned and focused on the needs and informed choices of victims can connect, empower and transform societies,” she said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#India slams double standards in dealing with injustices of ... - https://t.co/uhdB8dGva4 Get your news featured u… https://t.co/NNQ6uOKGL3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2020, 6:03 am

Rishi Sunak UK's new Chancellor of Exchequer, Priti Patel stays Home Secy - https://t.co/7KtQI64FXB Get your news… https://t.co/VRgfzpU9f3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2020, 6:00 am

The legacy of the #Nehru-Patel rivalry: Jaishankar v/s Guha - https://t.co/kySWpGU5tI Get your news featured use… https://t.co/H4NL5XnK3R
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2020, 5:57 am

Swaraj epitomised unwavering commitment to public service: Modi - https://t.co/8briOvQhMt Get your news featured u… https://t.co/pxnlSb23eY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2020, 5:55 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.