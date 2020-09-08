India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India Social and Culture Centre reopens in Abu Dhabi

India Social and Culture Centre reopens in Abu Dhabi
September 08
18:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ABU DHABI: The India Social and Culture Centre (ISC) has reopened its doors for the Indian community after remaining shut for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a media report said. “We have received the permission of opening from the Ministry of Community Development and we are all very delighted. We have informed our members to rejoin the centre and start availing the world-class indoor and outdoor facilities,” ISC President Yogesh Prabhu told Gulf News on Monday.

The oldest and largest social organisation of Indians in the capital, the ISC has more than 1,800 members from all parts of India. However, on first day of opening only a few people turned up to the centre, Prabhu said. All games and activities have restarted at the centre, except the swimming pool.

A maximum of 12 persons are allowed to enter the badminton court at a time in a slotted time frame then another 12 people will be permitted to play to maintain social distancing and precautions, he added. Six to eight persons are permitted to enter the gym at a time.

Most ISC members are businessmen and professionals such as lawyers, financial advisers and bankers. Established in 1967, the ISC celebrated golden jubilee in 2017 in its five-storey building that has several sports and games facilities, and provisions for cultural and recreational use.

“All precautionary measures including thermal screening at the entrance and regular sanitisation of the premises are being carried out in a measured way,” Prabhu told Gulf News. As community support during the pandemic, the centre had recently allocated a free space to Air India Express for ticketing purposes.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @cgisydney: As #VandeBharatMission crosses important milestone of repatriating 1.5 million Indian nationals, another AI special flightâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 6:21 pm

    Russia seeks #India's help ... - https://t.co/o6SPEDDVsB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/MrZ2kGdWi7
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 1:01 pm

    UK entering period of particular concern - https://t.co/8RVWEMGPWa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 12:58 pm

    India Social and Culture Centre reopens in Abu Dhabi - https://t.co/I0Mdnuyrsu Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/m9lXb7W30r
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 12:57 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.