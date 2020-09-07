India Post News Paper

India surpasses Brazil to become 2nd worst-hit nation by Covid-19

September 07
10:38 2020
NEW DELHI: With a highest single-day spike of 90,802 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed the 42 lakh mark and the country surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation after the US.

Out of the total 4,204,613 cases, 8,82,542 are active, 32,50,429 have recovered, while 71,642 lost the battle against the deadly virus, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. In the last 24 hours, 69,564 patients have recuperated.

While the recovery rate was at a whopping high of 77.32 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.72 per cent. India has added almost two lakh cases in two days. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,83,862 cases wit 26,276 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar.

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 7,20,362 tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,95,51,507. On the global front, India now rallies behind the US. The US leads the board with 6,275,614 cases and 188,932 deaths.

Brazil has reported a total of 4,137,521 infections and 126,650 fatalities.

