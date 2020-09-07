India surpasses Brazil to become 2nd worst-hit nation by Covid-19 NEW DELHI: With a highest single-day spike of 90,802 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday crossed the 42 lakh mark and the country surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit...

UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccines In what could possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever operation of its kind, UNICEF has announced that it will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines...

Don’t fall for ‘KBC lottery’ spam call! NEW DELHI: Fraudsters have been making phone calls to unsuspecting people to collect their personal details including bank account credentials to eventually dupe them of lakhs of rupees — by...

India sees new high of Covid-19 cures with over 70K recoveries NEW DELHI: For the second consecutive day, India has clocked recovery of more than 70,000 Covid-19 patients in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on...

Corona Cards – A fraud on customers Lucknow: After wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and drinking the staple ‘kadha’, a new anti-coronavirus item has arrived in the market and people are flocking to buy it. This is the...

With ‘Do not sit here’ stickers, no cash transactions Delhi Metro services resume with strict protocols NEW DELHI: After being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19, Delhi Metro on Monday resumed its services while ensuring that social distancing norms were adhered to at several stations...

‘Those accusing me today, where were they on hearing about Sushant Singh’s death?’ asks Sandeep Singh MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sandip Singh who calls himself a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput has said that those who levelled allegations against him and questioned his relationship with the late actor...

Generous people can live longer: Study WASHINGTON DC: A recent study published in the journal PNAS suggests that people who are generous or those who share more live longer. In their analysis, Fanny Kluge and Tobias...

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ debuts to USD 20 Million as U.S. theatres reopen WASHINGTON: In a key moment for the ravaged box office, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ launched domestically with USD 20.2 million over the long Labour Day weekend as more U.S. cinemas reopened,...

England win second T20I by six wickets, seal series against Australia SOUTHHAMPTON:: England registered a six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I here on Sunday. With this, the hosts have sealed the three-match series as they now enjoy a 2-0 lead...

COVID-19 patients suffer long-term lung, heart damage but it can improve with time: Study WASHINGTON: COVID-19 patients can suffer long-term lung and heart damage but, for many, this tends to improve over time, according to the first, prospective follow-up of patients infected with the...

Australians can get free coronavirus vaccine early next year: Morrison CANBERRA: coronavirus vaccine will likely become available to people in Australia as early as at the start of next year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced. “Australians will gain free...

Trump administration committed to holding China accountable for COVID-19: Pompeo WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is committed to making sure that the administration holds China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives across the...

Reason for historic decline in GDP is Gabbar Singh Tax of Centre: Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: Continuing his attacks on the Central government regarding the economic situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that one of the major reason for...

Moon is rusting without air on its surface CALIFORNIA: While Mars has long been known for its rust due to the Iron, water, and oxygen on its surface, scientists were recently surprised to find evidence that the airless...

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 1 year of ‘Chhichhore’ in ‘loving memory’ of Sushant Singh Rajput MUMBAI: Reminiscing about fond memories on the sets of comedy-drama ‘Chhichhore’, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday celebrated the one-year anniversary of the film ‘in loving memory’ of Sushant Singh...

Study: Unravelling mother to baby transmission of Zika virus WASHINGTON: Zika virus can establish a persistent, replicating infection in the placenta, which is present months after the onset of the acute infection, shows a new study. This increases the...

Kamala Harris says she would not trust Trump alone on coronavirus vaccine WASHINGTON: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) said that she would not trust Donald Trump alone on a coronavirus vaccine adding that it would have to...

200 Sikh families from Afghanistan put up in gurudwaras across Delhi NEW DELHI: Close to 200 families belonging to the Sikh Community who have arrived here from Afghanistan have been put up at Gurudwaras that are run by the Delhi Sikh...