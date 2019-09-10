Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India takes strong exception to reference of J-K in Pak-China joint statement

India takes strong exception to reference of J-K in Pak-China joint statement
September 10
15:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday objected to the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir in a China-Pakistan joint statement issued after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Islamabad.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also talked about the China-Pakistan economic corridor in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, asserting that India is “resolutely opposed” to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in the region.

“We reject the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of the Chinese foreign minister. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he said, responding to a question on the issue.

“On the other hand, India has consistently expressed concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’, which is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947,” he said. Kumar said the parties concerned should cease such actions. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has India managed to isolate Pakistan on Kashmir issue?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.