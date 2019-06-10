Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India to be guest country at Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico

India to be guest country at Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico
June 10
16:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India has been designated as the Guest of Honour at the 33rd Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara (Guadalajara International Book Fair), in Mexico, the National Book Trust announced on Monday.

The book fair, to be organised from November 30 – December 8, will be “the largest book fair in the Spanish speaking world”, the nodal agency, under the Ministry of HRD, said in a statement.

The dedicated India pavilion at the fair will showcase over 35 Indian authors and artists, along with 15 publishing houses.

“India will display a wide array of its rich and composite literary and cultural heritage through literary and academic activities comprising conferences, publishers’ round table, and discussions and presentations on science and other genres,” it said.

Ancient and rare manuscripts including “Mahabharata” and “Ramayana” will be put on exhibition, along with photo books, handicrafts and paintings.

An exhibition that will run parallel to the book fair in the pavillion, will feature art by 40 renowned Indian women artists including Arpana Caur, Paula Sengupta, and Seema Kohli. Another event, titled “Festival of India” will showcase folk, classical and contemporary cultural programmes.

India’s participation at the fair will also include a film festival showing movies like “Dangal”, “Chennai Express” and “Omkara”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.