India to be top player in data-driven world next decade: Michael Dell

AUSTIN (TEXAS): The ‘data king’ of the world and founder of IT giant, Dell Technologies, Michael Dell feels that the next decade would be driven and shaped by data, and India could be one of the significant players. In an exclusive interview with IANS, here at the company’s Global headquarters the American billionaire businessman and Chairman of Dell, one of the world’s largest technology companies said that India figures as the topmost destination for his enterprise in the years to come.

From building a microsensor into a small finger ring to transforming autonomous vehicles, including aircraft by redefining artificial intelligence (AI), Dell seems determined to shape the world by the next decade through a revolution in processing and storing data.

“Dell is the only company in the world capable of achieving this objective…and I feel India has the potential to be a centre of excellence for us,” said Michael Dell, who leads the IT company which has a revenue worth over $90.62 billion, adding, “I would be visiting India soon and our company has ambitious plans to expand in a country known for its intellectual capabilities.”

Talking about Digital India, Dell said that it’s an excellent initiative of the government (led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi). “The Make in India (project) also impresses us. But it would be more appropriate if India focuses beyond manufacturing smartphones, (hinting that a lot more is happening in the manufacturing business related to IT). India has to focus on other areas too,” Dell told IANS during an interaction at Dell Technology Summit.

“If you look at the countries of the world and compare them with India, the outcome of human progress is tremendous. It (India) has all the possibilities to enhance its capabilities…and Dell is excited about this,” he said.

The 54-year-old billionaire with net worth of over $31 billion, is seen as one of the topmost philanthropists from this part of the world. His company is empowering people from economically weaker sections with software technology.

For instance, a door to door delivery sales boy from Boston, was recently trained in software skills and has now become part of the Dell engineering. Girls of a similar profile from Brazil have also joined the Dell team. Such examples are innumerable. By the next few years, Dell Technologies also dedicates 50 per cent of the jobs to women.

“In India, we are working with Tata Trusts in the field of social and health care services, and we have reached 11 million people. By the next few years we will try to reach 44 million. We have also set up a Dell Medical University in Austin, and we are focussing on providing innovative medical services to the unaffordable.

“Our social commitment would be a top priority for the next 35 years. In the last 35 years Dell has grown from a small company to a global giant….and in the next 35 years we not only want to lead the world of technology but also want to focus on people who have been lagging behind in society. The world has to be better for everyone, in many ways,” said Michael Dell, once (in 1992) the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company to becoming a leader in shaping the future of the world. IANS

