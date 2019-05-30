Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India to host international cooperative trade fair

India to host international cooperative trade fair
May 30
16:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A first-ever thematic global fair will be organized here in October to promote cooperative-to-cooperative exchange of trade and technology and showcase India’s products and services from the sector in the international market, officials said Thursday.

The India International Cooperative Trade Fair (IICTF) will be hosted at Pragati Maidan from October 11 to 13.

Additional Secretary (Economic Diplomacy & States) in the Ministry of External Affairs Manoj K. Bharti announced about the fair in the presence of ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of various embassies here.

“This will be the first time that India will be hosting an international cooperative fair and we are expecting a large participation from various foreign countries. The purpose is to promote cooperative-to-cooperative trade, domestically and internationally and also showcase India’s products and services from the sector to a global market,” he said at an event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan.

Sandeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director of the National Cooperative Development Corporation, said the NCDC is organizing the event with governments of Telangana and Haryana as prime state partners, besides IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited), Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and Amul (Anand Milk Union Limited) as cooperative sector partners.

Narendra Modi, who is set to be sworn in as the Prime Minister for a successive second term Thursday evening, is expected to inaugurate the fair.

“This event will allow various cooperatives from around the world to trade with each other directly, unlike in other fairs. India will be looking to get technology from other countries, from agriculture and food processing to other fields. Besides, India will get an opportunity to sell its own products and services to foreign countries,” Nayak said.

The fair will also see exhibition and sales promotion, cooperative-to-cooperative meetings, business-to-business meetings, Incredible India exposition, thematic sessions and technology seminars.

Among the focus areas would be agriculture, dairy, fisheries, rubber, coconut, wine, technology and textiles, Nayak said.

High Commissioner of Guyana David Goldwin Pollard, who attended the event, said, “Our country is officially called Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and we would like to explore opportunities to partner with India for this fair.”

Bharti said the groundwork for organizing this fair has been prepared for nearly a year.

Nayak said two roadshows have already been held abroad to promote the show – Bangkok in March and Ho Chi Minh City in April – and another one will be done in Johannesburg in June. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.