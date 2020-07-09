India to play leading role in global economic revival: PM

NEW DELHI: As the world goes through a recession amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India will play a leading role in the global economic revival.

Delivering his inaugural speech at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, he also said that India has already started seeing green shoots of recovery.

Noting that Indian technology industry and tech professionals along with contributions in other sectors by Indians, including healthcare, banking and scientific research have always played a major role globally, he said: “There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role.”

Modi also said the ability of Indians to reform and rejuvenate would be significant in this regard. He further said as on one hand, India is fighting the pandemic with stress on healthcare, it has also given equal importance on economic revival and reform.

The Prime Minister said that in the last six years the government has taken up several reform measures including “total financial inclusion”, “record” housing and infrastructure projects, tax reforms including the Goods and Services Tax among others. Inviting global companies for investment in agriculture, logistics, defence and space, Modi said: “We are laying a red carpet to come and establish a presence in India.”

Comments

comments