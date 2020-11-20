India Post News Paper

India to send Bhutan satellite in space next year: Modi

November 20
15:14 2020
NEW DELHI: Launching the second phase of RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will soon be sending Bhutanese satellite to space. “India opened its space sector for private enterprises. It will boost innovation, capacity and skills. ISRO will be sending Bhutan’s satellite next year and work on that is progressing fast,” He said.

“Like other Indians I have great love and friendship with Bhutan, when I meet you all its like meeting our own,” Prime Minister told the Bhutanese audience on the occasion. “The relation between India and Bhutan is important and best example for the world,” the prime minister added.

He said he is happy that 11,000 transaction took place through RuPay card in Bhutan, and if the Covid pandemic would not have hit the volume could have been greater. “From my visit to Bhutan, in the phase-1 of RuPay card launch, till now, 11,000 successful RuPay transactions have taken place in Bhutan. Today with the launch of phase-2, we welcome Bhutan as a full-time partner in the RuPay network,” Modi said. Prime Minister along with Bhutan Prime Minister had launched the first phase of RuPay card last year during his visit.

Prime Minister of Bhutan lauded Modi’s efforts in tackling the pandemic.

“The Excellency’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) leadership in tackling the pandemic at home is highly commended,” Lotay Tshering said. “I am sure India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. The lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is source of hope for all of us.” The Bhutan Prime Minister thanked India for promising to provide vaccine when it is ready.

