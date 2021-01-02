India Post News Paper

India to UK flights from Jan 6, UK-India services from Jan 8: Minister

January 02
16:48 2021
NEW DELHI: Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 6, while those from UK to India will recommence from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 strain which was recently discovered in the UK. In a tweet, the minister said: “India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers.”

“This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review.” In another tweet, he said: “All health precautions will be taken. SOPs have been issued by @MoHFW_INDIA. Passengers will be tested both before boarding & upon arrival in India. Details are attached herewith. These are valid till 30 Jan 2021.”

Several countries, including India, had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain.

The suspension commenced with effect from 11.59 p.m. on December 22. The initial decision was to suspend flights till December 31. However, in the wake of increasing cases of the new strain, it was decided to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK till January 7.

Prior to the suspension, over 60 flights per week were being operated between UK and India. Airlines such as Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operate flights between the two countries.

 

