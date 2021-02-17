India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India, UK reiterate commitment to climate action ahead of COP26 summit

India, UK reiterate commitment to climate action ahead of COP26 summit
February 17
11:14 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Alok Sharma, President-designate of 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to climate action ahead of the COP26 summit.

During the meeting between the two leaders, Sharma congratulated PM Modi on his ambition to deliver a significant increase in renewable energy, set out at the Climate Ambition Summit the UK co-hosted in December 2020, and for his personal leadership on tackling climate change, according to an official statement by the UK government.
Alok Sharma and PM Modi met today (on Tuesday) in Delhi to discuss their countries’ shared commitment to climate action in the lead up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow this year,” it said.

Sharma outlined the UK’s net zero commitment and said that, as hosts of COP26, the UK had sent a clear message to the world in setting an ambitious new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

Both leaders agreed that progress on making sure the most vulnerable countries were able to adapt to the impacts of climate change was critical and that to do this governments must meet their climate finance commitments.

They also highlighted the importance of governments, businesses and individuals working to tackle climate change.

After the meeting, PM Modi said in a tweet, “Pleased to meet with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26. My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit”.

Earlier, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar also met Alok Sharma and discussed important issues, for negotiations to be held in Glasgow later this year.

“I showcased him and told about various initiatives taken by India on renewables, disaster-resilient infrastructure, adaptation, electrical buses, on metro expansion, our reduction of emission intensity and increasing tree cover. It was a very fruitful meeting,” said Javadekar.

This is Sharma’s first visit to Asia as COP President, where he is expected to welcome India’s significant progress on climate action and clean energy transition.

Sharma’s visit follows those of the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and paves the way for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit later this year, during which climate cooperation will be a focus. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ians_india: #Russia has now joined #India to seek an alternative to microblogging titan #Twitter (@Twitter), after it was used to support protesters backing Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. https://t.co/iXMPgVnqHq
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:48 am

    Jaishankar to visit Dhaka on ... - https://t.co/jr2pesDW6n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdulMomeen #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshTies #BorderGuardBangladesh #India #IndiaBangladeshTies #IndoBangladeshRelations #MajorGeneralMdShafeenulIslam #Political
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:36 am

    I wasn't given chance to fulfil promises: #Nepal PM Oli - https://t.co/a7gaDCvv5B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCases #CoronaNepal #COVID19 #HimalayanCountry #Kathmandu #KPSharmaOli #NepalCOVID19 #NepalFightsCorona #NepaliGovt #NepalPeople #Pandemic
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:31 am

    #BitCoin jumps above $50,000 for first ... - https://t.co/rcFw78aevo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Amazon #AmazonCEO #AMazonUpdates #AndyJassy #AWB #BitcoinInINR #BitcoinIndia #BitcoinPricesTOday #BitCoinUpdates #BuyBitcoinOnline #JeffBezos #PurchaseBitcoin
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:26 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.