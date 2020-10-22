India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting to discuss China threat: Pompeo

India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting to discuss China threat: Pompeo
October 22
11:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that the 2+2 ministerial meeting of the top foreign affairs and defence leaders of the India and the US in New Delhi next week will discuss the threats from China.

He told reporters that he was “sure” next Tuesday’s meeting will have a “discussion about how free nations can work together to thwart the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party”. Pompep said he was especially looking forward to the meeting he and Defence Secretary Mike Esper will have with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The 2+2 meeting that is held every year alternating between the capitals of the two countries has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Pompeo said: “I am glad that we’re going to execute that in person.” This will be the third edition of the meeting that has raised the level of strategic cooperation between the two giant democracies, while cooperation in trade has stalled as the two countries have not been able to reach a trade agreement while President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” priority.

On the China front, Pompeo said that the “good news” was that the European Union was also taking up the issue and he and EU High Representative Joseph Borrell will launch the US-EU dialogue on China on Friday.

Pompeo said that during his trip he will also visit Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia. “On every stop I will discuss a broad range of bilateral topics but also work to find out what each of those countries the best ways we can make sure that we cooperate to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

The two South Asian nations that are strategically placed on the key international maritime route are under stress from loans that they have received from China and are now finding it difficult to service and in danger of China getting control of capturing control of key infrastructure.

Looking ahead to the 2+2 ministerial, Esper called New Delhi the most important partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific noting that India faces Chinese aggression every day. He said at a meeting of the Atlantic Council on Tuesday in Washington, that “India will well be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure in the century”.

Indians “face-off every day, the Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that line of actual control,” he said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    History of AAPI, chronicled by Dr. ... - https://t.co/Z9zxfglguh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #CoffeeTableBook #Community #Diaspora #FallGoverningBodyMeeting #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:15 am

    Comprehensive Support for ... - https://t.co/ClohPw78EX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:14 am

    MinisterTomar Launched 70 @70 Program in Boston - https://t.co/b8rf9HmmIT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #7070 #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:13 am

    Pooja Motwaniâ€™s My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid F ... - https://t.co/EnKKrxMHOi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FashionDesignerPoojaMotwani #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:01 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.